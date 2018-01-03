No stay on rebel JD(U) leader's disqualification as RS member:

The High today refused to grant an interim stay on the disqualification of rebel JD (U) as a (RS) member but allowed him to draw his salary, allowances, perks and retain the bungalow.



It also restrained him from attending the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The session is scheduled to end on Friday.



"The order (of the chairman) cannot be stayed at this stage," Justice said and made it clear that the interim directions would be in force till the disposal of Anwar's mainThe directed that in the interim period, all prerequisites and privileges associated with membership of the House shall continue.The also issued notice to the besides Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who is of the JD(U) in the Upper House, on Anwar's plea challenging December 4, 2017 order of the disqualifying him and former JD(U) as members.It asked the the and Singh to file their counter affidavits and fixed the main for hearing on March 1 this year.On December 15 last year, the high had granted similar interim relief to on his plea challenging his disqualification.The interim order had come on Yadav's plea challenging his disqualification on several grounds, including that he was not given any chance to present his viewpoint by the Rajya Sabha before passing the order against him and his colleague on December 4 last year.Kapil Sibal and Nizam Pasha, who appreared for Anwar, sought a stay on his disqualification and requested the to direct the authorities not to evict him from his bungalow till the matter was finally decided.Anwar, who had rebelled against the official JD(U) faction led by after the latter joined hands with the BJP, has termed the chairman's order as "perverse, contrary to the rules of natural justice and tainted with malafide".The plea has stated that the filing of an application before the (ECI) by the Yadav-led faction for recognition as the real JD(U) could not lead to the inference that he voluntarily gave up his membership of the party.Yadav was elected to the in 2016 and his term was scheduled to end in July 2022. Anwar was elected to the House in year 2012 and his term was scheduled to expire in April.Naidu, while disqualifying the two, had accepted the JD(U)'s contention that they had "voluntarily given up" their party membership by defying its directives and attending events of opposition parties.The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of opposition parties in in violation of its directive.

