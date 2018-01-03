No threat to India's No.1 status even if SAfrica sweep Tests

India's status as the No.1 Test side in rankings will remain intact irrespective of how the series against pans out, but the will join the visitors at the top if they win all the three matches.



Faf du Plessis's side is presently 13 points behind Virat Kohli's team, which is sitting on top of the table on 124 points.



However, both the sides will finish on 118 points if the side makes a clean sweep of the series which starts in on January 5, the International Council said in a statement.Even in that scenario, will be ranked above South when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point. In such a situation, will be on 118.47 points, while will be on 117.53.On the other side of the coin, if win all the three Tests of the series, then they will move to 128 points while will slip to 107 points.will be level on points with at the top of the rankings if they sweep the series. will be level on points with at the top of the rankings if they sweep the series.Meanwhile, have been guaranteed third place in after leading the series 3-0 with the fifth and final Test to begin in tomorrow. However, England will have to win the Test to avoid finishing in fifth place.If win the series 4-0, then they will finish third on 104 points and England will end on fifth with 99 points, while a 3-1 series win for will mean they will finish third on 102 points and England in fourth on 101 points.In the rankings for Test batsmen, second-ranked will aim to break the 900-point mark for the first time in his career.The in-form right-hander is presently on 893 points and a solid performance will potentially see him join the select group of players with a rating of 900 or more, which in ranking terms is an indication of a player's quality, as to achieve it a has to be among the very best over a protracted period.Cheteshwar Pujara is 20 points behind Kohli in third place, while of is the other who features in the top 10, in seventh position.Among the bowlers, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is breathing down number-one ranked James Anderson's neck. Second-ranked Rabada is nine points behind Anderson and depending on how the two bowlers perform in the coming days, there could potentially be a change at the top of the order.

