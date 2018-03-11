No untoward incident in Mizoram-Assam border

There was no report of any untoward incident today from the Assam- border where the Police and protesters from had clashed since March 8, a senior official said. No activists of the Mizo Zirlai Paw (MZP), the apex Mizo student body, were present at the spot since last afternoon when they withdrew from the border, Hailakandi district said. The Mizoram's district administration has assured its Hailakandi counterpart that the activists have withdrawn from the border and would not return, Khan said. "The security forces will remain deployed along the border and will be withdrawn only after getting instructions from the top echelons of the administration," he said. Khan has apprised the chief secretary and additional chief secretary, Home and Political, about the prevailing situation on the border area and the steps being initiated by the district administration to instill confidence among the people living there. The governments of both the states are engaged in a dialogue to resolve the border dispute with Chief Minister holding telephonic discussions with his counterpart Lal Thanhawla. The Police had yesterday alleged that a Mizo student was injured in firing on a group by the Police at Zopui in district.

The Police had denied the charge and claimed that the protesters were only pushed back when they tried to intrude into the state. The has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in certain pockets of the district, apprehending encroachment attempts from the side, on March 7. On the following day, members of several organisations of attempted to "intrude" into a disputed area of Hailakandi district of and the police had stopped them. and have a long-standing boundary dispute, and there had been tension in the Hailakandi- region several times in the past too.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)