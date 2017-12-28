No US pressure behind Guatemala embassy move to Jerusalem: FM

The did not pressure into announcing it will move its embassy in to Jerusalem, the Central American state's foreign said today.



"There wasn't any pressure. There wasn't any overture from the to make this happen. This was a decision by the government, the state and the foreign policy of Guatemala," the minister, Sandra Jovel, told a conference in City.



Her affirmation follows Guatemalan Jimmy Morales's announcement on Sunday that his country was to move its embassy in from toThe declaration made the first -- and so far, only -- country to follow US Donald Trump's lead in saying its embassy would be relocated to the holy city.Guatemala, like the United States, has not said when its embassy move would happen.But the step is highly controversial, and flies in the face of an international consensus that Jerusalem's status can only be decided through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.Last week, two-thirds of UN members states -- 128 in all -- rejected Trump's recognition of as Israel's capital.Just nine countries voted against the resolution: the United States, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, andOther countries abstained or did not enter a vote.The warned it would look at cutting funding to countries that voted against it.Jovel told the conference with an annoyed tone: "We have not had pressure from any country, because we are friends and historical allies with ... We have asked nothing of nor the "Her insists the embassy is not "moving" but rather "returning" to Jerusalem, where it was originally located until being shifted to in 1978.Several mainly Latin American countries had diplomatic missions in until a 1980 resolution condemning Israel's attempt to alter the "character and status" of the city, saying it was a barrier to peace.Jovel said the plan to put the embassy in "had been considered for the past five months, and things just lined up in a certain way and also the resolutions in the UN and everything contributed to saying that now was the right time."Guatemala's assertion that it decided the move alone, without being pressed by the United States, follows criticism from the Palestinian foreign ministry and a focus on how reliant the country is on US aid and trade.

