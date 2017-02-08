No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm: Akhilesh Yadav hits back

He also cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led BSP

"No whiff of (Bharatiya Janata Party) in air, let alone a storm," Chief Minister on Wednesday said as he hit back at Prime Minister for his jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP)- alliance for the state assembly polls.



During an rally in Aligarh on Sunday, PM Modi had remarked that the "storm" had forced Chief Minister Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, "even a pole", to retain power.



Addressing a rally in Bijnor, Akhilesh hit out at Modi, saying, "Not a whiff of is to be seen in the air, they are talking about a wave."



Training guns against arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led party, which he said has thrice formed the government in the state with the support of the



On tie-up with Congress, he said, "If hearts are big, friendships can last long. has a big heart and has given more seats to "



He also said that if retains power in UP, it would work on improving law and order in the state.



UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of ballots will take place on March 11.

Press Trust of India