TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Assembly election 2017 » News

Black money fight against big people, not small traders: PM Modi
Business Standard

No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm: Akhilesh Yadav hits back

He also cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led BSP

Press Trust of India  |  Bijnor 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

"No whiff of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in air, let alone a storm," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance for the state assembly polls.

During an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday, PM Modi had remarked that the BJP "storm" had forced Chief Minister Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, "even a pole", to retain power.

Addressing a rally in Bijnor, Akhilesh hit out at Modi, saying, "Not a whiff of BJP is to be seen in the air, they are talking about a wave."

Training guns against arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led party, which he said has thrice formed the government in the state with the support of the BJP.

On tie-up with Congress, he said, "If hearts are big, friendships can last long. SP has a big heart and has given more seats to Congress."

He also said that if SP retains power in UP, it would work on improving law and order in the state.

UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of ballots will take place on March 11.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm: Akhilesh Yadav hits back

He also cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led BSP

He also cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led BSP "No whiff of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in air, let alone a storm," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance for the state assembly polls.

During an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday, PM Modi had remarked that the BJP "storm" had forced Chief Minister Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, "even a pole", to retain power.

Addressing a rally in Bijnor, Akhilesh hit out at Modi, saying, "Not a whiff of BJP is to be seen in the air, they are talking about a wave."

Training guns against arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led party, which he said has thrice formed the government in the state with the support of the BJP.

On tie-up with Congress, he said, "If hearts are big, friendships can last long. SP has a big heart and has given more seats to Congress."

He also said that if SP retains power in UP, it would work on improving law and order in the state.

UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of ballots will take place on March 11. image
Business Standard
177 22

No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm: Akhilesh Yadav hits back

He also cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led BSP

"No whiff of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in air, let alone a storm," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance for the state assembly polls.

During an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday, PM Modi had remarked that the BJP "storm" had forced Chief Minister Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, "even a pole", to retain power.

Addressing a rally in Bijnor, Akhilesh hit out at Modi, saying, "Not a whiff of BJP is to be seen in the air, they are talking about a wave."

Training guns against arch-rival Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led party, which he said has thrice formed the government in the state with the support of the BJP.

On tie-up with Congress, he said, "If hearts are big, friendships can last long. SP has a big heart and has given more seats to Congress."

He also said that if SP retains power in UP, it would work on improving law and order in the state.

UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of ballots will take place on March 11.

image
Business Standard
177 22