JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

DU students arrested for abducting minor boy
Business Standard

Noida Police launches probe to search girls missing since Sat

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

The city police today said they launched probe into the reports of three girls who went missing from a slum cluster in Sector 67 here.

Santosh and his wife work for a private company and live in the jhuggi cluster in Sector 67. On Saturday evening when they returned home their two daughters, Chandani (8) and Roshni (12), were missing, a police official said.


The girls could not be traced since and the police today lodged a missing person report in the matter, the official said.

From the same jhuggi cluster another 11-year-old girl, Sadhna, has also been missing for a while, the policeman said, without providing other details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 00:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements