Noida, Yamuna E-way declared electronics manufacturing zone

The has released its ' Policy' under which Noida, Greater and the Expressway region has been declared as an zone.



"To develop the state as the hub of electronics manufacturing, a new policy has been released under which the units set up in this zone will be eligible for claiming necessary benefits," Deputy Chief Sharma, who holds the IT and Electronics portfolios said today.



Hoping that this policy will be helpful in setting up and (ESDM) units, he said it will encourage economy and create jobs.The said the aim of this policy is to ensure that the state gets the status of a favourite investment destination.The target of the policy is to attract worth Rs 20,000 crore in the ESDM sector and 3 lakh jobs by 2022, he said.An will also be set up for the successful implementation of this policy which will have a mission director, and other staff, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)