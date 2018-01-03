Nolan coming to India by March, says Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar today said that will be visiting by March this year.



The 75-year-old said the "Dunkirk" director, who has stayed true to the art of filmmaking by creating masterpieces such as "Inception" and "The Dark Knight" trilogy, on film, will be coming to the country to lend his support to Kodak's new facility here.



"It is all about to change yet again... that largest name for film is coming back... Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject..."So like 'Dunkirk' the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan uses only film for his pictures... 'Dunkirk' was not it was film... And in a month or so the man himself, Mr Nolan, is coming to to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters," wrote on his blog.The also took to to announce, " is to open its facility again fresh and productive in soon... by March 2018... Hollywood is apparently switching back to film... hai hai apni film ka kya hoga (Now what will happen to our films)."This would be Nolan's first visit.In 2014, it was rumoured that the will be coming to the country for an event organised by IIT Bombay, a claim his rep denied after the story went viral on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)