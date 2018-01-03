Northerly cold winds sweep Rajasthan, Mt Abu coldest

Northerly cold winds swept across where the mercury dipped to -1.4 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu, the sole hill station of the desert state.



In plains, Sikar was recorded as the coldest place recording a minimum of 0 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhilwara which registered night temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius.



Normal life was out of gear in other parts of the state also where the night temperature was below 10 degrees Celsius.Sriganganagar, Pilani and Churu shivered at 1.7 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius, respectively while the mercury in Alwar, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Vanasthali plummeted to 2.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius.Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, and also recorded minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius and 10.1 degrees Celsius respectively.Cold waves conditions were in Ajmer, and divisions, according to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)