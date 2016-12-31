TRENDING ON BS
Note ban Ordinance comes into effect

ATMs continue to run dry
Business Standard

Normalcy restored to a large extent, says Jaitley

The Finance Minister further said that from Saturday onwards banks will have only valid currencies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the currency situation has stabilised to a great extent but did not give any indication on lifting curbs on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs though the 50-day window of demonetisation ended on Friday. “RBI has sufficient stock to inject a lot more currency which they will continue.

Yesterday, I had gone around Delhi and we’re getting reports from all over the country the crowds at the banks have eased significantly,” he said.
 
“RBI keeps in releasing that money. There are three categories. One, legitimate currency which continues to be a legal tender...the second category is that Rs 500/2,000 notes are being added every day by the RBI. There is third category which is not new currency, but with effect from tomorrow the entire currency in recirculation will be the legitimate permissible currency,” he said.

The Finance Minister further said that from Saturday onwards banks will have only valid currencies. 

