Noted ghazal singer Srinivas arrested for sexual harassment

Noted Kesiraju Srinivas was arrested here today following a complaint of by an employee of a private radio channel run by him, police said.



The woman employee recently complained to the police against Srinivas, who sings ghazals in Telugu, about the alleged harassment.



Based on the complaint, the was arrested and a case on charges of under section 354(A) was registered against him, a said.Srinivas has denied the allegations against him."I respect women...I treated the complainant like my daughter. It is untrue that I harassed her," the singer, popularly known as ' Srinivas', told reporters before being arrested.The had actively participated in a campaign against the bifurcation of before was carved out as a separate state.

