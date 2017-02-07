Nothing concrete to declare Sanatan Sanstha a terror outfit: Centre

The Union government on Tuesday told the that till date it has not found any satisfactory material to declare right wing organisation as a terror outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and ban it.

A division bench of Justices and P R Bora was hearing a filed by Vijay Rokade seeking a ban on the organisation, members of which are alleged to have carried out terror activities in Panvel and Thane.

The bench was informed that the government based on a report and material submitted by the Anti- Squad (ATS) forwarded a proposal to the Union government in 2012 recommending ban on the group.

The Union government on Tuesday told the court that the evidence and other material sent by the state government was not conclusive and hence it cannot declare the organisation as a terror outfit.

It had made a similar affirmation in October last year.

In April 2012, the state government filed an affidavit in the case claiming that the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had addressed a letter to the Director of Union Home Ministry informing it that three cases regarding bomb blasts has been registered against Sanatan Sanstha.

"The government of has reached the conclusion that organisation is liable to be banned under the UAPA," the affidavit had said.

The bench has now posted the for final hearing on March 7.

A member of the organisation has been arrested in the murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.