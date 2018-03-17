Novartis India Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Zia resigns

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Novartis India on Saturday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Zia has decided to step down from the post.

"Jawed Zia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Novartis India Limited has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the office of Vice Chairman and Managing Director at the close of business hours on May 31, 2018," the company said in a BSE filing.

The board, the filing said, has requested the nomination and remuneration committee to identify and recommend a suitable successor for the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

In India, the pharmaceutical business of Novartis India Ltd is focused on bone and pain, calcium portfolio, gynaecology and neuroscience and the generic business is focused on gynaecology, anti-TB and anti-infectives.

First Published: Sat, March 17 2018. 22:53 IST

