Novartis India Vice Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Zia resigns

India on Saturday said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director has decided to step down from the post.

"Jawed Zia, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, India Limited has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the office of Vice Chairman and Managing Director at the close of business hours on May 31, 2018," the company said in a

The board, the filing said, has requested the nomination and remuneration committee to identify and recommend a suitable successor for the role of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

In India, the pharmaceutical business of India Ltd is focused on bone and pain, calcium portfolio, and neuroscience and the generic business is focused on gynaecology, anti-TB and anti-infectives.

