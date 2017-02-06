Airtel moves CCI against RJio; alleges predatory pricing

Stepping up its fight against Reliance Jio, has moved fair trade regulator against the newcomer alleging that it is indulging in "predatory pricing" with free services to eliminate competition in the telecom market.

Airtel, which is the country's largest telecom services provider by market share, has also alleged that is abusing its dominant position.

This is the latest complaint pertaining to the highly competitive domestic telecom sector that has come before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) -- which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.

Last month, had moved the fair trade regulator against incumbent players for alleged anti- competitive practices.

Hitting back at allegations of abuse of dominant position and predatory pricing, said the question of the offerings being predatory does not arise as "all tariff plans of Jio have been found to be non-predatory by the regulator".

"This latest salvo by Airtel is a clear ploy to divert attention from its own violation of licensing conditions by having denied adequate Points of Interconnect (POIs) to Jio and the already announced censure proceedings by the TRAI against them," a spokesperson said.