Bhansali's 'Padmavati' title change demand raised by Rajput groups

The production said there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji

The production said there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji

Protests over took a new turn on Monday with coming up with fresh demands of change and a review before the release even as Bhansali productions made it clear that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani and Alauddin Khilji.



The demand was raised at a joint press conference which was convened by Rajput Sabha to announce that they and agree over the demand that there will no distortion of the historical facts in the movie.



However, the president of the Rajput Sabha said that they have also demanded that a screening committee be formed by the group to screen the movie before its release but Bhansali productions are yet to act on the request.



During the press conference, some of the members of the raised another demand that the film's should be changed and there should be no film in the name of "Padmavati" at all which was supported by the state President of Mahipal Singh.



"There is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/ romantic scene between Rani and Allauddin Khilji. It was not a part of the script. It was a misconception and considering the sentiments of the community, we have clarified to them," Shobha Sant, CEO of the Bhansali Productions said.



"We are trying to present Rani Padmavati's courageous nature. We will make the film which will make the country proud on Rani Padmavati," she said.



Mahipal said he put forward the sentiments of the youths of the Rajput community by demanding the change.



"We are thankful to the Bhansali productions that they have agreed to our demand that there will be no distortion of the historical facts in the movie," he said.



Sant, however, said the demand to change the did not come up in their previous discussions with the group.



"They have made this fresh demand for which I have nothing to say anything. This is not in my jurisdiction. They also did not raise this point in our discussion held before," Sant said.



members created a ruckus and manhandled Bhansali while the director was shooting the movie at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur on Friday.



The incident drew sharp reactions from the film industry with members demanding action against the miscreants.



Bhansali's production house released a statement clarifying the "misconception" about the story but the team also cancelled its shooting in the city.



When asked whether the Bhansali productions would shoot in Rajasthan, Sant, said that the issue in at present was about addressing the sentiments of the Rajput community and all other things will be taken up for consideration later on.



Girraj Singh said that MLAs Vishwendra Singh (Congress) and Kirori Meena (NPP) as well as Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria have supported the demand against distortion of historical facts.



Kataria told reporters that the state government would provide security cover for the shooting, if requested.



He said that the incident happened but no FIR was lodged. He said that some members from Bhansali's team had met him earlier but when they started the shooting was not in his knowledge.

Press Trust of India