NPA-laden state-run banks crimp advance tax mop-up at 10.6%

A steep fall in advance payouts by bad loan-saddled state-run banks has led to a muted 10.6 per cent growth in overall mop-up from large corporates in the megapolis in the September quarter.



The overall mop-up at Rs 69,000 crore, up 10.64 per cent, is tepid even though other sectors like steel and even private sector lenders have done comparatively well, department sources said today.



Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Unsatisfied with the collection, the department has asked its officials to keep a close vigil on the forthcoming quarterly by large corporates.Advance collections from the zone, which is home to 45 of the top 100 corporates and is responsible for one-third of the total direct collections, grew only 10.64 per cent to Rs 69,000 crore as of September 15. The zone had collected Rs 62,370 crore in the year-ago period.State-run banks have not done well this time. In contrast, private sector banks have been okay when it comes to advance payment, sources said, adding however, other sectors like steel have done comparatively well in the September quarter.While the country's largest lender State Bank paid a whopping 37 per cent less, foreign lender also paid 34 per cent less.In contrast, oil major HPCL and steel major saw their outgo jumping 70 per cent each, while mortgage major HDFC paid 10.47 per cent more."Advance collection from the zone is not satisfactory and hence the officials have been directed to maintain a constant vigil on quarterly results," the newly- appointed principal chief commissioner of and head of the zone, PC Mody told PTI here on Tuesday.Overall, direct collections from the zone grew 25 per cent to Rs 1.2 trillion as of September 15 from Rs 96,000 crore a year ago.The zone has been targeted with mopping up Rs 3.16 trillion for the entire fiscal in direct taxes.Urging taxpayers to voluntarily comply with the laws, Mody warned that delinquents will be dealt with firm hands.