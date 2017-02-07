NPCI expects all state-run banks to join BHIM by month-end

National Payments Corporation of (NPCI) on Tuesday said it expects all state-run to join Interface for Money (BHIM) by month-end.

is the common platform across the nation for making simple, easy and quick payment transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"Since the customer base of PSBs (public sector banks) is very large, their participation in is of crucial importance for the success of this app. We are confident that once all PSBs are a part of BHIM, the user base will jump multiple times," NPCI's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A P Hota said in a statement in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As on date 37 including of (SBI), of India, of Baroda and Union of India, are on the platform.

The PSBs which will go live very soon on the platform are Corporation Bank, and and five associates of SBI.

was launched on December 30, 2016 by Prime Minister Modi.

Till January 31, 13.8 million customers have downloaded the app out of which 3.6 million customers have linked the app to their account.