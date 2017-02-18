NPPA asks stent makers, importers to submit price list by March 1

Manufacturers to also furnish quarterly returns of production/import and sale of coronary stents

The national drug pricing regulator has asked manufacturers and importers of coronary to submit details, including price list of their products, before March 1.



The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), which had capped prices of coronary on February 13, providing huge relief to cardiac patients, also asked the manufacturers to furnish quarterly returns of production/ import and sale of coronary



The regulator said manufacturers shall issue price list to the online through Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to all state drug regulators and all distributors, dealers and retailers.



However, as software of IPDMS for medical devices/coronary is under development, all manufacturers/importers/ marketers of coronary are requested to submit the requisite information in hard copy and also in soft version before March 1, 2017, said in a notification.



It further said "if the requisite information is not submitted within the prescribed date" necessary action will be initiated as per provisions of against the defaulters.



The regulator also said special interactive sessions will be held on February 21 to address the issues related to filing of firms in IPDMS, price compliance in respect of coronary and other related issues.



Providing major relief to hundreds of thousands of cardiac patients, cut prices of life-saving coronary by up to 85 per cent by capping them at Rs 7,260 for bare metal ones and Rs 29,600 for drug eluting variety.

Press Trust of India