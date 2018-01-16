has acquired an iconic Scottish hotel based in in a 120-million-dollar deal clinched by (T14H), the hospitality investment arm of his headquartered Group International. The Caledonian, a grand Edwardianhotel overlooking Castle, joins his portfolio of 650-million-dollar worth of luxury properties across the UK, the and The T14H today announced plans to invest 28 million dollars for the expansion and enhancement of the historic hotel under its ownership, while retaining its heritage and distrinctive architecture. "We are excited to add The Caledonian to the portfolio of With more than 100 years of history, The Caledonian brings with it a rich heritage, character and unique opulence," said Adeeb Ahamed, of T14H. Ahamed added that the company plans to honour the "Scottish landmark", while adding to the experience the hotel already offers. Among some of the plans for the site, the T14H intends to engage local craftsmen to work on the hotels historic Caledonian suites. "Luxury and style will be the keynote of these improvements.

Bespoke furniture, eclectic artwork and en-suite bathrooms featuring marble and burnished chrome fittings will feature among a host of exclusive additions," T14H said. The latest acquisition fits into the company strategy of investing in profitable luxury sites while preserving their historical legacy. The Caledonian operates under the Hilton groups flagship Waldorf Astoriabrand. First opened in 1903 as part of the old Princes Street Railway Station, the hotel currently has 241 rooms and is home to two famous restaurants operated by Michelin-starred brothers Chris and the Pompadour by Galvin and Galvin Brasserie de Luxe. It also houses the only spa by French skincare brandGuerlainin the UK, echoing the glamour of its counterpart in was founded in 2014 as the hospitality arm of Group International to capitalise on the growth in the global hospitality industry. The group, which had acquired the Old headquarters in in 2015, has struck a 110-million-pound agreement with to create a boutique five-star hotel on the site 1-5 Great Scotland Yard. The custom-built 92,000 sq ftproject is to be called the Hotel. Among its other properties worldwide, T14H co-owns the landmark in Muscat, a 230 room five-star hotel re-opened in 2016, and owns the Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in besides hotels in and

