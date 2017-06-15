NTPC eyes 3 million tonnes coal output this fiscal

NTPC made a debut in coal mining during the last fiscal.

State-run power giant has awarded Mine Developer-cum-Operator (MDO) contract for its Dulanga in Odisha, as part of its plan to produce 3 million tonnes of the dry fuel this fiscal.



"In another major development, NTPC has already awarded Mine Developer-cum-Operator (MDO) contract for its Dulanga coal mine, located in the State of Odisha," NTPC said in a statement.



According to the statement, NTPC is looking at 3 million tonne coal production this fiscal.



It also said that after the start of coal production and dispatch from Western Quarry of Pakri-Barwadih in December 2016, NTPC has now started the same from Eastern Quarry of this mine, as well.



Already 56,352 tonne of coal has been extracted from this quarry.



NTPC, so far, has produced more than 4.6 Lakh tonne of coal from Pakri-Barwadih mine and successfully despatched 58 coal rakes (2,02,480 tonne of coal) to its Barh power station.



The Pakri-Barwadih mine has an estimated mining capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and has been allotted by the central government to NTPC as basket mine to meet the fuel shortfall of its power stations.



Coal mining is integral to NTPC's fuel security strategy, which believes that greater self-reliance on coal will go a long way in ensuring sustained growth of generation.



NTPC has been allocated eight coal blocks --Pakri- Barwadih, Chatti-Bariatu & Chatti-Bariatu (South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Banai, Bhalumuda and Mandakini-B by Government of India.



In addition, the government has also allocated Kudanali- Luburi coal block jointly to NTPC and the state of J&K, with NTPC's share of coal reserves in this block being two-thirds.



Similarly, Banhardih coal block, allocated earlier to Jharkhand Urja Utpadan Nigam Ltd, is now being assigned to Patratu Vidyut Utapadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL), a JV company incorporated between NTPC and Jharkhand government.



From these 10 coal blocks, with a total estimated geological reserves of about 7.3 Billion Metric Tonnes, NTPC expects to produce about 107 Million Metric Tonnes of coal per annum.

Press Trust of India