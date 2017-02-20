NTPC to train discom officials to make IPDS more effective

State-run NTPC's Power Management Institute will soon impart training to state discom staff across the country for capacity building under the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS).

The IPDS' objective is 24x7 power supply for consumers and reduction of AT&C losses.

The has provided Rs 5,821.22 crore under for the next financial year against revised estimates of Rs 4,524.01 crore for the current finanacial year.

According to a statement, the has inked a pact with the Power Finance Corp (PFC) for the purpose. is the nodal agency for implementation of in the country.

The MoU was signed by Ajit K Bhatnagar, Executive Director, and Neeraj Singh, Head of HR (IPDS), PFC, in the presence of senior officials from