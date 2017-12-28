Obama beats Trump again as most admired American man in poll

For the 10th year in a row, Americans have named former US and as the man and woman they admire most, according to a recent poll published today.



Obama edges out Donald Trump, 17 per cent to 14 per cent, while former moved past Michelle Obama, 9 per cent to 7 per cent and First lady scored one per cent, the poll said.



Obama wins over Trump, who is suffering brutally low approval ratings as he is about to complete his first year in the White House, came in second place followed by PopeTrump's approval rating sank to a new low in polling in December, earning the approval of just 35 per cent of Americans less than a year into his first term.The former has made it to the top of the list for the past 10 years, while the former has won 16 years in a row.said sitting presidents usually win the most admired spot, and that Obama was the first former to top the list since second world war general and post-war"The incumbent is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country," said in a statement. "But when the is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first."notes that this poll has been administered 71 times since 1946 and the incumbent has won 58 of those times and has held the title 22 times in total, more than anyone else.Results are based on telephone interviews conducted with a random sample of 1,049 adults, ages 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)