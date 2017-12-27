Obama warns of social media dangers, in interview with Prince

Former US told Britain's he was concerned was "corroding civil discourse", in what he said was his first interview since leaving the White House, aired today.



"One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities," he told the prince, who was guest editing 4's Today programme.



"They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases. Things aren't as simple as they've been portrayed in whatever chat room you've been in," he added."The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn't lead to a Balkanisation of society and allows ways of finding common ground."The interview was recorded in Toronto, Canada, in September on the sidelines of the Invictus Games, the athletic tournament created by for wounded former soldiers.Despite admitting concern over the future of the US, Obama, who did not mention his successor by name, said he felt a sense of "serenity" on leaving the"There was a sense that we had run a good race," he added.On his new routine, Obama told the prince: "I wake up later, it's wonderful to be able to control your day."The opened the discussion by saying: "This is the first interview you've said 'yes' to doing since you handed over the reins", to which Obama replied: "that's true".is due to marry his US girlfriend Megan Markle on May 19 at in nearAccording to British press reports, civil servants are concerned that a wedding invite from the couple to Obama could cause a further rift between and Trump following a series of high-profile spats.

