In pics: When Barack Obama beat Richard Branson at kitesurfing

Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with British business magnate since leaving the White House.





Loved offering @barackobama the chance to learn to kitesurf – here’s how he got on https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/jk3OEtDELq — (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017 Branson, the Virgin Group founder, put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson wrote that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.





Could I learn to foilboard before @barackobama learned to kitesurf? Love this video of our friendly battle https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/XJpj3Ps5bl — (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017 Branson said that after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.





Who won when I challenged @barackobama to a battle of the waves? Watch the video to find out https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/LNdAu5gj1m — (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017 He said that inviting the Obamas to his island was "a huge honour".