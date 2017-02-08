TRENDING ON BS
In pics: When Barack Obama beat Richard Branson at kitesurfing

Branson said that after spending a few days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested him in the watersport

AP | PTI  |  Necker Island (British Virgin Islands) 

Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time vacationing with British business magnate Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

Branson, the Virgin Group founder, put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson wrote that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.


Branson said that after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.


He said that inviting the Obamas to his island was "a huge honour".


Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.

