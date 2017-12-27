Ockhi Cyclone: Central team to visit Kanyakumari tomorrow

A four-member central team will visit the Ockhi-affected areas in the district tomorrow and assess the damage caused by the cyclone, which hit the state coast last month.



The central team led by would also hold discussions with the Sajjan Singh R Chavan and officials before submitting its report to the Centre.



The team is currently taking stock of the damage in neighbouring

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)