Odisha govt not to participate in Prabhari officers meet

today made it clear that it would not participate in the Prabhari Officers meet convened by the Aayog in on January 4 and 5.



"The idea of appointing this Prabhari Officers for development of backward districts creates confusion. Therefore, will not cooperate with the Aayog in this regard," Minister S B Behera told reporters.



Behera said this after decided not to send any district collectors to Aayog meeting. Earlier, the Aayog had appointed eight joint and additional rank officers of the Union as the Prabhari Officers to coordinate with the collectors of backward districts inThe Aayog had also identified Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Balangir and Dhenkanal districts as backward areas of without consulting the state government, an said.The Aayog has identified a total of 115 districts across the country as backward areas and appointed Prabhari Officers for them.In a letter to chief secretary, the Aayog had earlier requested to send the district magistrates of the selected backward districts to attend the meeting for "convergence, integration and focused attention to backward districts" on January 4.Unilateral identification of the districts and labeling them as "most backward and backward in different manners" will have deep impact on the collective psyche of the people of the area, a senior said while justifying the state government's decision not to cooperate with the Aayog.The state also maintained that while the Aayog has appointed additional and joint level rank officers to look after the development of the backward districts, government's additional chief rank officers, who are in the level of rank officers in the central government, have been coordinating with district collectors for development.

