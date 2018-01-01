JUST IN
Business Standard

Odisha hikes med college doctors' stipend

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

As a new year gift to the house surgeons working in Odisha's three medical colleges, the state government today announced an increase of their monthly stipends by Rs 5,000.

The government has enhanced the stipends of house surgeons working at SCB, MKCH medical colleges and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena.


The minister said the enhanced stipend will become effective from April 1, 2017.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 16:45 IST

