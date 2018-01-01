Odisha Police to work for development of Maoist belts in 2018

The Police has resolved to work for the socio-economic development of the Maoist-affected areas of the state in 2018, of Police (DGP) R P said today.



The department will follow a two-pronged approach. While countering the menace through diverse measures such as strategic deployment of forces, police will also seek to facilitate economic development in the affected belts, he said.



"We will take steps to pave way for the return of the misguided elements to the social mainstream. The move will also add momentum to the process of development in the Maoist-hit areas," the said.The completion of in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district, he said, would play a major role in accelerating economic development of the backward area.Apart from intensifying the anti- drive, the police would also step up measures for crime control, especially against women and children, said.Describing cyber crime check as one of the key priorities of the police, said the department will launch awareness campaigns to educate people about the safe uses of the Internet.The objective is to establish avenues through which people can freely interact with police, he added.

