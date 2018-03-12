Official: At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. A for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on today.

He says at least one person has been rescued. The helicopter, a model used by tourist companies, went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence. A small armada of rescue boats searched for survivors. Video posted on shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water. stations showed video of rescue boats at the spot where the helicopter crashed. A Federal Administration says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 pm (2:30 am IST). It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the

