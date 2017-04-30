Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plays mystery guest at this Ohio family's dinner

An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before this week that a planned mystery guest would be founder and billionaire

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined last evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 89 kilometres southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find who voted for President in November.

The family says not all the chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.