TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Fyre Festival, the Coachella for the super rich, ends in disaster
Business Standard

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plays mystery guest at this Ohio family's dinner

Earlier, Zuckerberg had announced that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states

AP | PTI  |  Newton Falls (US) 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of the touch controllers for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Reuters

An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined last evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 89 kilometres southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.

The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plays mystery guest at this Ohio family's dinner

Earlier, Zuckerberg had announced that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states

Earlier, Zuckerberg had announced that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states
An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined last evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 89 kilometres southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.

The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plays mystery guest at this Ohio family's dinner

Earlier, Zuckerberg had announced that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states

An Ohio family says they learned just 20 minutes before dinner this week that a planned mystery guest would be Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined last evening with the Moore family in Newton Falls, about 89 kilometres southeast of Cleveland. The newspaper reports Zuckerberg had asked his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in November.

The family says not all the dinner chat was political. Daniel Moore says he and his wife, Lisa, talked about their work with an orphanage in Uganda and that Zuckerberg says he's now planning a fundraiser to benefit the orphans.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook in January that he was challenging himself to visit people in all 50 states.

image
Business Standard
177 22