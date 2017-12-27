Oliver expresses regret over 'failed' Hoffman confrontation

Popular host has expressed over the outcome of his "failed" face-off with Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual by multiple women.



Oliver had got into a heated argument with the veteran Hollywood over the allegations against Hoffman at a film panel during the screening of the political drama "Wag the Dog".



In an interview on talk show 'The Russell Howard Hour', Oliver was asked about his confrontation with Hoffman and he replied, "It felt unavoidable and that we had to have a discussion about it.""It wasn't ideal, but it became such a big story. But it became about my questions rather than his answers. The questions weren't particularly remarkable, but his answers were... not great. That was the point of it," he added.Oliver also said that he felt like the dialogue between the two men "failed"."It didn't really go anywhere constructive, so the whole thing just made me feel sad," he said.When Howard consoled Oliver for having tried to question Hoffman over the allegations, Oliver said, "I did. I tried and failed."Last month, in an article written for The Hollywood Reporter, opened up about her encounter with Hoffman when she was a minor.Hoffman responded to the story, saying, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."Since then more women have come forward and narrated their encounters with Hoffman during which he misbehaved with them.

