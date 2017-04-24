TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

MCD election 2017: Polling ends, turnout recorded at 54%
Business Standard

Delhi Police grills AIADMK's Dinakaran in EC bribing case for 11 hours

He had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

T T V Dinakaran
AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran arrives at IGI airport to appear before Delhi police for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an EC official for retaining the two leaves party symbol

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran was today grilled by the police for 11 hours over his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol and the related money trail.

Dinakaran, who was quizzed for the second consecutive day, had reached the Crime Branch Inter-State Cell office in Chanakyapuri around 2 PM, while the questioning came to an end only around 1 AM, police officials said.



Yesterday, he was quizzed for close to seven hours.

In a gruelling session, the police today confronted Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala, with the evidence.

The leader had come under scanner after the arrest of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Dinakaran, however, has maintained that he does not know Sukesh and has never met him.

The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.

Dinakaran, who was appointed as deputy general secretary by Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.

The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran as a condition for the merger.

Dinakaran later announced he would stay away from party affairs and that he could be removed only by Sasikala.

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Delhi Police grills AIADMK's Dinakaran in EC bribing case for 11 hours

He had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case

He had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran was today grilled by the police for 11 hours over his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol and the related money trail.

Dinakaran, who was quizzed for the second consecutive day, had reached the Crime Branch Inter-State Cell office in Chanakyapuri around 2 PM, while the questioning came to an end only around 1 AM, police officials said.

Yesterday, he was quizzed for close to seven hours.

In a gruelling session, the police today confronted Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala, with the evidence.

The leader had come under scanner after the arrest of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Dinakaran, however, has maintained that he does not know Sukesh and has never met him.

The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.

Dinakaran, who was appointed as deputy general secretary by Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.

The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran as a condition for the merger.

Dinakaran later announced he would stay away from party affairs and that he could be removed only by Sasikala.

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Delhi Police grills AIADMK's Dinakaran in EC bribing case for 11 hours

He had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran was today grilled by the police for 11 hours over his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol and the related money trail.

Dinakaran, who was quizzed for the second consecutive day, had reached the Crime Branch Inter-State Cell office in Chanakyapuri around 2 PM, while the questioning came to an end only around 1 AM, police officials said.

Yesterday, he was quizzed for close to seven hours.

In a gruelling session, the police today confronted Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala, with the evidence.

The leader had come under scanner after the arrest of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Dinakaran, however, has maintained that he does not know Sukesh and has never met him.

The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.

Dinakaran, who was appointed as deputy general secretary by Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.

The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran as a condition for the merger.

Dinakaran later announced he would stay away from party affairs and that he could be removed only by Sasikala.

Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

image
Business Standard
177 22