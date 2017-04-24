Delhi Police grills AIADMK's Dinakaran in EC bribing case for 11 hours

He had earlier been summoned by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran was today grilled by the police for 11 hours over his alleged attempt to bribe an official for retaining the 'two leaves' party symbol and the related money trail.



Dinakaran, who was quizzed for the second consecutive day, had reached the Inter-State Cell office in Chanakyapuri around 2 PM, while the questioning came to an end only around 1 AM, police officials said.



Yesterday, he was quizzed for close to seven hours.



In a gruelling session, the police today confronted Dinakaran, the nephew of jailed AIADMK chief Sasikala, with the evidence.



The leader had come under scanner after the arrest of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar. Dinakaran, however, has maintained that he does not know Sukesh and has never met him.



The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been summoned by at his Chennai residence in the case.



Dinakaran, who was appointed as deputy general secretary by Sasikala, has been isolated in his party amid moves to merge rival factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.



A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.



The development came after Panneerselvam, who is leading the rival faction, demanded ouster of and Dinakaran as a condition for the merger.



Dinakaran later announced he would stay away from party affairs and that he could be removed only by



is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.





Press Trust of India