India's 'Act East' policy is really "taking shape" and the presence of ten leaders during the celebrations here will definitely showcase that policy, today said. She said this in response to a question from the press during her visit to the NCC Camp at "The prime minister's intention that the 'Look East' policy should now be the 'Act East' policy is really taking shape." "And, by the very presence of ten leaders from during the celebrations, will definitely showcase its 'Act East' policy," she said. When asked about the ceasefire violations, she said, "Let's talk about the and today." In an unprecedented event, leaders of all the ten member countries will be chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath on January 26. Earlier, Sitharaman awarded the 'Raksha Mantri Padak' and commendation cards to the winning cadets at an investiture ceremony held at the camp.

