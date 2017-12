A child died and 10 people were injured on following an at a restaurant in Ecuador's capital Quito, authorities said today.



The blast, which occurred yesterday, was thought to have been the result of a exploding at the restaurant located in the north of the city.



Those impacted were inside the restaurant at the time of the and were transferred to hospital, authorities said in a statement.Officials added the "number of people injured may rise," but confirmed that nobody is trapped in the building, which partially collapsed.The conditions of those injured remain unknown.

