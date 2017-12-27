One held after actor Parvathy cyber bullied

A man was today arrested following a police complaint by award-winning Parvathy, who alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on for terming as "misogynistic" some dialogues in a film starring top



The man identified as Printo from was arrested and charged under non-bailable sections of the Act, police said.



He would be produced before the here later, they said, adding that more arrests would be made in the case.The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' was trolled and abused on various after she claimed that the dialogues in the film were "misogynistic".She had submitted the screenshots of the trolling along with the complaint she lodged yesterday.At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the of recently, she voiced her opinion against glorifying misogyny on screen and expressed concern about the absence of women's perspective in cinema.To prove her point, said she had recently watched "Kasaba."Though she did not mention the actor's name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great mouthing "misogynistic dialogues."She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.Meanwhile, came out in Parvathy's support on the issue.He said though he has not seen the film, he strongly supported the actress' right to express her views on misogyny in cinema without being subjected to threats of rape and death."I call on senior male actors in the Malayalam film industry to stand by her and start a public debate on the issue," Tharoor tweeted today.Condemning the online attacks, had tweeted that they were deplorable and praised her for making proud by winning the best award at the IFFI.Known for a variety of roles in various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, bagged the 'Best Actress' award. She has also secured the State Film Award for the best

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)