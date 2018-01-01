JUST IN
One killed, 8 injured as tempo falls into canal

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

One woman was killed and eight people were injured when their vehicle fell into the Ganga canal near Khatoli town in the district, police said here today.

The victims were returning from a marriage function to their village Bihari in the district yesterday, they said.


The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Kashmiri Devi while the injured were admitted to a local hospital, police added.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 15:05 IST

