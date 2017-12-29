One more held in connection with actress cyber bullying case

One more person has been arrested in connection with the case of cyber of award-winning Parvathy, the police said today.



A 20-year-old youth was taken into custody from Kollam yesterday and his arrest recorded today by the Ernakulam South Police probing the matter.



He has been charged under non-bailable sections under Act and Indian Penal Code, the police said.He is the second person arrested in connection with the case.A 23-year-old man identified as Printo from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was arrested on December 27 for allegedly overPrinto, who was remanded to judicial custody, secured bail from a here yesterday, police said.In her complaint, has alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on for terming as "misogynistic" some dialogues in a film starring topThe 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' was trolled and abused on various after she claimed that the dialogues in the film were "misogynistic".She had submitted the screenshots of the trolling along with the complaint.

