Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that 'one-rank one-pension' policy would be implemented in the defence forces before the next budget.
"One-man one-pension policy will be implemented. We are right now working on its detailing," Parrikar said.
The implementation has lot of financial implications which are being worked out, he said.
"It has lot of financial implications. Details would be available only once we work it out," Parrikar said.
'One-rank, one-pension' policy means soldiers of the same rank and same length of service get the same pension irrespective of their retirement date.
Parrikar said the announcement to implement the policy was made in the last budget.
"Now we will have to implement it. I have kept a target that it will be implemented before the next budget. My effort is to ensure that it should be implemented as soon as possible. My target is that it should not wait for the next budget," he said.
'One-rank one-pension' scheme before next budget: Parrikar
Defence Minister says the implementation has lot of financial implications which are being worked out
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2QjjMM8
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that 'one-rank one-pension' policy would be implemented in the defence forces before the next budget.
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices