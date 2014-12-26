'One-rank one-pension' scheme before next budget: Parrikar

Defence Minister today said that 'one-rank one-pension' policy would be implemented in the defence forces before the next



"One-man one-pension policy will be implemented. We are right now working on its detailing," Parrikar said.



The implementation has lot of financial implications which are being worked out, he said.



"It has lot of financial implications. Details would be available only once we work it out," Parrikar said.



'One-rank, one-pension' policy means soldiers of the same rank and same length of service get the same pension irrespective of their retirement date.



Parrikar said the announcement to implement the policy was made in the last



"Now we will have to implement it. I have kept a target that it will be implemented before the next My effort is to ensure that it should be implemented as soon as possible. My target is that it should not wait for the next budget," he said.