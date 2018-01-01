ONGC makes significant oil, gas discovery in Arabian Sea

State-owned and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has made a significant and gas discovery to the west of its prime High fields in the Arabian Sea, said today.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said the discovery was made in the well WO-24-3 (WO-24-C) drilled west of High fields.



Though a holiday was declared for Parliament, replies to questions were posted on the website."Based on the data generated during drilling, 9 objects/zones were identified and on testing all the objects flowed oil/gas," he said.The discovery has indicated potential in-place reserves of about 29.74 million tonnes of and equivalent gas, he said."The 9th object on testing flowed at the rate of 3,310 barrels per day and gas at the rate of 17,071 cubic meter per day," the said. "This multi-layered and gas accumulation in this well opened up new area for exploration/development."High, India's biggest field, currently produces 205,000 barrels of per day (just over 10 million tonnes per annum) and the new find would add to that production in less than two years' time.is carrying out a further appraisal of the discovery and has intimated upstream regulator the of Hydrocarbons (DGH).The new find, which comes almost 50 years after began production in High, will help the company maintain production levels from the basin for a longer time than currently estimated.High is ONGC's flagship producing assets. It along with other small fields along the western offshore produce 16 million tonnes per annum of oil, which is 44 per cent of total production of 36 million tonnes.produced 25.5 million tonnes of in 2016-17, which will reach 28-29 million tonnes by 2019-20, officials said.

