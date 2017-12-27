Oppn disrupts RS proceedings over Hegde's remarks

An aggressive opposition today forced two adjournments in the protesting the controversial remarks made by on secularism and changing the Constitution, even as the distanced itself from the issue.



"Members have expressed concerns to which we would like to emphasise that the is committed to the Constitution. The has given a statement but we do not subscribe to those views," of State for Parliamentary Affairs said during the in a bid to assuage the opposition.



However, angry opposition members, many of whom were in the Well, continued to raise slogans demanding that Hegde be sacked, forcing to adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.The was adjourned till noon about 20 minutes after it had assembled for the day as several members, including those from the Congress, and expressed outrage over Hegde's remarks and many of them rushed into the Well.At noon, the sought to take up the Question Hour, but D Raja beseeched him saying that as vice president he was of the Constitution which was given to the country by B R Ambedkar and Hegde had made "very objectionable comments". He claimed even Ambedkar was opposed to the idea of being a 'Hindu Rashtra'.Another opposition member asserted that someone who had taken oath on the Constitution and then abused it had no right to continue being aAs members belonging to several opposition parties including the Congress, DMK, TMC and others, protested, said he had asked the to explain its stand on the issue.After Goel asserted that the did not favour the views expressed by the minister, tried to resume the proceedings.He then asked of House to speak, but a large number of opposition members continued their protest, shouting slogans and seeking action against Hegde.Left with no option, adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.Earlier, when the House met for the day, Congress, and BSP members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans seeking removal of Hegde and forcing to adjourn the proceedings till noon.The trouble started when the papers were being laid as opposition members shouted "shame, shame" when Hegde, who is of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, rose to lay the papers listed against his name.of the Opposition and senior sought a clarification from the as he could leave the House soon after laying papers.True to this, Hegde sat in the House for a few minutes listening to the opposition protests against his controversial statement that the BJP would change the Constitution by excluding Secularism from the preamble. Soon thereafter, he left the House.Azad asked if a does not believe in the Constitution, does he has a right to remain as a" who has no faith in the Constitution has no right to be a He has no right to be a Member of Parliament," he said.Sukhendu (TMC) said secularism is inscribed in the preamble of the Constitution and asked if a is allowed to denounce the same preamble in public.(SP) said the Constitution is the Ramayana and Gita of democracy and any who abuses it and its founder should be removed.At this, interjected to ask members not to bring Ambedkar into the controversy.But the opposition members remained unrelenting and trooped into the well raising slogans.asked members not to raise slogans and ordered that nothing they were saying would go on record.He then allowed of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and founder Ramdas Athawale to speak.Athawale praised the for honouring the memory of Ambedkar with a fitting memorial and said it was which had insulted Ambedkar."Don't create a ruckus. You are going to be defeated in in 2019 and 2024," Athawale told the opposition.Subramanian Swamy (BJP) claimed Ambedkar did not include the word secularism in the Constitution.tried to restore order but all his efforts went in vain. "How much should I tolerate. This is not acceptable. This is not done," he said as slogan shouting continued unabated.As opposition members continued their noisy protest and demanded a discussion on the issue, said no discussion can take place without a proper notice.He then adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours.

