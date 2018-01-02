Oppn stages walkout, interrupts J-K Guv's address

The Budget session of the Jammu and Legislature began today on a stormy note as the Opposition staged a walkout during N N Vohra's address to the joint session to protest the alleged failure of the PDP- on all fronts particularly security.



As the was about to begin his address in the Central hall, members of opposition and NC stood up and raised slogans against the state and placards listing "failures" of the on security and Panchayati Raj fronts.



Senior started reading out from a written memorandum listing charges against theThe gave him a patient hearing and asked him to submit the memorandum so that he can begin his speech.Though Shafi handed over the memorandum to the governor, Opposition MLAs resorted to sloganeering when Vohra started his address.After a brief pause, the began his address amid high pitched protests, noisyscenes and thumping of desks in a bid to disrupt his speech, but he continued his address.The ruckus continued for several minutes, and the and legislators staged a walkout in the middle of the governors address.After over few minutes of protests and sloganeering, opposition NC and staged walkout from the house.However, Independent continued interrupting the governor' address with his protests and speaking on government's failure to save innocent lives inSpeaking to reporters outside the house, Legislative Party andNC Alib Mohmmad Sagar said that had "failed" on all fronts from security to governance front."Security situation has deteriorated badly in Highest number of security forces have been killed. But is saying that situation is moving towards peace and normalcy. Only yesterday, 5 CRPF men were killed in a suicide attack", Jora said."There is no improvement in the security situation and the reality is that the situation is getting worse with each passing day since the PDP and came together to form the government," Jora charged.He claimed the casualties suffered by security forces and civilians over the past three years had increased manifold.He said bloodshed was continuing and "fatal casualty among security personnel had broken all records over the past decade".Border residents are facing the brunt of Pakistani shelling which has also gone up alarmingly, the former said."They used to taunt us for border skirmishes.Today the situation is that every now and then, the forces and civilians are suffering casualties and the problems of border residents have increased manifold," he said.Jora claimed the increase in violence is because "this coalition of ideologically different parties has not gone down well with the people of the state".NC said that party has submitted a memorandum to on "total failure" of the and its dismissal.

