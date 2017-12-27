Oppn uproar over Hegde's controversial remarks

Opposition uproar seeking the sacking of Ananthkumar for his controversial statements on secularism and changing the Constitution today led to the adjournment of the proceedings for about 50 minutes soon after it assembled for the day.



While members trooped into the Well raising slogans demanding removal of from the Council of Ministers, members of the also joined them with placards demanding a separate high for Telengana.



As soon as the House for the day, some members raised slogans against Pakistan, apparently over the treatment of the family members of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, imprisoned there. Some members also joined them in raising slogans like ' murdabad' (down with Pakistan).of in the Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of remarks by Hegde, following which his party members rushed to the Well raising slogans such as 'Ambedkar ka apman nahin chalega' (We will not tolerate the insult of -- one of the key framers of the Constitution). They also demanded "removal" of the apparently from theAt a function in on Sunday, Hegde, the of State for Skill Development, had reportedly said people should identify themselves by their religions and "those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity...They don't know about their parentage." He had also said "we are here to change the Constitution and we'll change it."was not present in the House as he is away in attending the oath ceremony of Jairam Thakur as theHe is usually present in the House on Wednesday as questions related to the are listed on this day during Question Hour.Amid the din, adjourned the House till noon.

