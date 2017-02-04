Orient Cement Q3 net loss at Rs 11 cr

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement today reported narrowing of its net loss on standalone basis to Rs 11.21 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2016.
It had reported a net loss of Rs 12.91 crore in the year-ago period, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.
The firm's total income jumped 33.70 per cent to Rs 529.26 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 395.85 crore last fiscal.
Orient Cement's total expenses saw a rise of 29.87 at Rs 514.37 crore as against Rs 396.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.
