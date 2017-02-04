Orient Cement Q3 net loss at Rs 11 cr

Firm had reported a net loss of Rs 12.91 crore in the year-ago period

firm today reported narrowing of its net loss on standalone basis to Rs 11.21 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2016.



It had reported a net loss of Rs 12.91 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing.



The firm's total income jumped 33.70 per cent to Rs 529.26 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 395.85 crore last fiscal.



Orient Cement's total expenses saw a rise of 29.87 at Rs 514.37 crore as against Rs 396.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Press Trust of India