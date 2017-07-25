Over 10,000 acres of defence land under encroachment: Subhash Bhamre

Around 10,220 acres of is under across the country, including by various agencies of the central and state governments, the was informed today.



Replying to a question, MoS for Defence said various measures are being taken to remove encroachments from



to the extent of approximately 10,220 acres is presently under by various agencies of the central and state governments as well as by public sector undertakings, slum dwellers and private persons, he said.To a question on the private defence industry, Bhamre said since the opening of the defence sector in 2001, the government has issued 342 industrial licenses to 205 Indian companies."Adequate safety and security procedures would need to be put in place by the licensee. The companies shall comply with the security guidelines applicable to them based on the security categorisation indicated in the licence," he said.The minister said defence items produced by such companies will primarily be sold to the ministry of defence."However, they can also be sold to other government entities under the control of the ministry of home affairs, public sector undertakings, state governments and other different licensee companies, without the approval of the department of defence production," he said.

