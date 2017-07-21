Over 50% illegal sex-determination cases filed in Rajasthan, Maharashtra

A total of 2,371 police and court cases related to illegal sex-determination are going on in the country as on March this year, over 50 per cent of them in and



The government informed the Lok Sabha that 1,762 machines for pre-natal sex determination have been sealed and seized for violations of the Pre-Conception and (PCPNDT) Act.



Citing Quarterly Progress Reports March 2017 submitted by stated and UTs, Health Minister said 2,371 court cases have been filed by District Appropriate Authorities under the Act.Of the total ongoing court cases, 27.5 per cent (652) have been filed in alone followed by 24.12 per cent in (572).416 convictions have been secured so far, Nadda said, adding medical licences of 114 doctors have been either suspended or cancelled following conviction.He also said the government is rendering financial support under the National Health Mission to strengthen the implementation structures in all the states.During 2016-17, Rs 1,229.82 lakhs have been approved for setting up dedicated PNDT cells, capacity building of appropriate authorities.