Over 700 kg ganja, around Rs 9 lakh in cash seized, 5 held

Nearly Rs 8 lakh was in new currency notes was also seized from the vehicle

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Around 700 kg ganja, worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized in Chhattisgarh
Five persons have been arrested here and over 700 kg of ganja along with around Rs 9 lakh in cash were seized from them, police said on Saturday.

An ambulance was intercepted at Chaubeypur Police Station area. During the checking, 737 kg of ganja, in 134 packets, worth around Rs one crore in domestic market was recovered from the vehicle, police's Special Task Force Inspector S K Singh said.



Rs 9.42 lakh in cash, of which nearly Rs 8 lakh was in new currency notes was also seized from the vehicle, the officer said.

The five arrested have been identified as Triveni Gupta, Srinath Yadav, Bunty Gupta all from Azamgarh, and Jakir Hussain and Altaf Hussain both native of Assam, he said.

They used to transport ganja from Assam to Uttar Pradesh and other states in the vehicle, Singh said.

