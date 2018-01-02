Over 81.78 pilgrims visited Vaishnodevi in 2017

Over 81.78 pilgrims visited the cave in hills of district in 2017, an said today.



"81,78,318 pilgrims visited the cave shrine, thereby registering an increase of about 4.54 lakh pilgrims over the number in 2016", an spokesman said.



On the occasion of New Year, NN Vohra, Shri Mata Shrine Board, visited the shrine along with his wife Vohra and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the State.The took stock of facilities for pilgrims.He also discussed with chief engineer, Madan Mohan Gupta, details of the waiting hall-cum-ticketing centre which is being constructed on the rooftop of the Manokamana Bhawan for passengers wanting to take ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati.The asked DrM K Kumar, to ensure completion of ropeway projects within a fixed timeframe.On his return journey, the inspected the work to install sheds to cover the Marg and took stock of the work for hill slope stabilisation along Tarakote Marg.

