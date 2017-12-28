Overwhelming, satisfying: Katrina on 'Tiger Zinda Hai' success

is on nine over the record-breaking run of her latest release " Zinda Hai", calling it an "overwhelming and extremely satisfying" feeling.



The 34-year-old actor, who reprised her role as super-spy Zoya opposite Salman Khan's in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, said she is glad the audiences loved the



"It feels incredible. When we set out to make ' Zinda Hai', we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation."As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying," Katrina said in a statement.The sequel to the 2012 movie has raced past 173-crore in barely five days. It recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of by earning 45.53 crore nett on day three." Zinda Hai" also went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend, followed by the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)