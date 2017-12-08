OYO opens tech development centre in Hyderabad to promote skill development

on Friday opened its new tech development centre here, which would grow to 300 engineers by next year-end, the company said.



This facility is focused on developing innovative products for customers, partners and employees, the company said.



It was inaugurated by IT Minister K T Rama Rao.An statement also said that National Institute of Tourism and Management (NITHM) is in discussion to boost employability in the sector by leveraging OYO's expertise in the segment to develop a hybrid learning programme.Also in the works is an alliance with State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) to maintain, market and promote select properties under the corporation, it said.Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO, said, "This new Centre of Excellence for Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives will help us consolidate our technology leadership. Additionally, strategic partnerships with NITHM and TSTDC will not only impart skilling, but also create gainful value for the industry at large."The centre will be responsible for management and development of various verticals, including holiday packages, sales technology along with products and solutions for corporate travel and travel agents.It will focus on building supply chain technology and transformation technology teams, growing to 300 engineers by 2018-end, the company said.