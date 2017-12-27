OYO trims losses by 27% to Rs 363.7 crore in 2016-17

Hospitality company today said it has narrowed its losses by 27 per cent to Rs 363.7 crore in 2016-17, mainly on account of a high degree of operating in the model.



The company's losses were at Rs 496.8 crore during FY16, said in a release issued here.



has witnessed seven times growth at Rs 125 crore in FY17 compared to Rs 17 crore during 2015-16.The growth has been fuelled by more than two times growth in room nights and significant improvement in commissions, the company said.continue to focus on steady growth by making strategic in building capabilities, partner relations and market expansion."2017 has been a watershed year for us. We steered our growth trajectory by upgrading and bringing beautiful living-spaces in the value economy segment through Rooms, while launching our operated brand Townhouse," founder and said.He said, additionally, has identified an untapped opportunity in through ' Home'."Strong focus on customer experience coupled with strategic in proprietary technology has helped us maintain a high net promoter score while empowering our hotel partners. We are confident that in the coming year we will extend our lead over both traditional hotel chains and emulators of our model," he added.recently raised about USD 260 million in a financing round led by SoftBank, which included participation from all existing investors and the addition of new ones including andThe company is also backed by investors like the Greenoak Capital, Sequoia India,It is on track to more than double its realised room nights in FY18, Agarwal said, while continuing to improve net margins.

